A company that creates electric flying cars wants them to be the future of sports, and the first race could happen this year

AirSpeeder Airspeeder.

Airspeeder just completed its first funding round for electric flying car races in April

The company’s goal is to create a new motorsport of racing electric flying cars with expert pilots.

MK4s are the flying cars that will race, with trials starting this year.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The first electric flying car races of the 21st century could take place as early as this year, according to Alauda, which developed the Airspeeder electric flying car.

The first Airspeeder prototype debuted in summer 2019, and now the company is at what it calls an advanced stage of testing. Test pilots from the US Air Force were recruited to test earlier versions of the flying car, and it’s now ready to begin testing the newest MK4 model that will be used in races, though tests are currently on hold because of coronavirus restrictions.

Alauda plans for MK4 races to be the next popular motorsport at the intersection of science fiction and gaming, drawing fans of other racing sports and esports. Once races can proceed, the sport will be available to stream globally, and spectators will be limited to a few luxury VIPs.

Take a look at the Airspeeder here.

The MK4 was first shown as a concept in summer 2019.

AirSpeeder Airspeeder.

They will be flown by experienced pilots, and also use Lidar technology used by autonomous vehicles to keep a safe distance from each other.

AirSpeeder Airspeeder.

The Airspeeds will be able to reach top speeds of 150 mph, with four 24 KW motors.

AirSpeeder Airspeeder.

They’re capable of carrying 220 pounds.

AirSpeeder Airspeeder.

They weigh about 500 pounds, with a greater power-to-weight ratio than an F1 car.

AirSpeeder Airspeeder.

Once races start, Alauda will give teams the hardware for Airspeeders, and they will have the freedom to make modifications and adjustments.

AirSpeeder Airspeeder.

Because the Airspeeder is electric, Alauda said pit stops will be quick during head-to-head competitions.

AirSpeeder Airspeeder.

The vehicles are inspired by science fiction, and cockpits will have augmented reality technology to help pilots navigate the course.

AirSpeeder Airspeeder.

Test flight will take place in the desert of Adelaide, Australia.

AirSpeeder Airspeeder.

Airspeeders are ready for first tests with pilots, and those flights will take place in Australia once coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

AirSpeeder Airspeeder.

The first head-to-head races are still planned for late 2020.

AirSpeeder Airspeeder.

Take another look here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.