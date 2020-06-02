This $125,000 'Airship' tiny home looks like a spaceship and is fully self sufficient — see inside

Photo by Nigel Rigden. Design by Roderick James Architects LLP. Airship 002.

The Airship002 is a two-person home made out of aluminium in the Scottish highlands.

The futuristic structure is available for rent on Airbnb for $US185 per night in Scotland, and the original Airship can be rented in Sussex, England.

The modular building can be customised, and will likely be available for about $US125,000.

An aluminium tiny home that looks like a grounded spaceship is available to rent on Airbnb. The Airship002, designed by Roderick James Architects, is an aluminium pod-style structure with a side made up of windows.

There are actually two Airships for rent on Airbnb – one in Sussex, England, and the other in the Scottish Highlands. At just over 400 square feet, these small homes have the potential to be fully self-sustaining, with a roof that catches rainwater, a wood stove, and a composting toilet.

Roderick James Architecture focuses on informal, fun buildings, and says that it tries to avoid typical square rooms. This design philosophy plays out in the Airship, which looks like a cross between a spaceship and a submarine that somehow found it’s way to scenic Scotland. Here’s what it looks like.

Roderick James Architects says that the Airship can serve as temporary housing, or a more permanent living space.

Depending on the location, it can sit on concrete slabs, oak sleepers, or just rest on the ground.

Like in many tiny homes, customisation and mobility were important to the designers.

They made sure that the entire structure can be dismantled and rebuilt elsewhere, and each piece of the frame can be carried by only two people.

The entire structure weighs a relatively light 3.5 tons.

It’s about 30 feet by 14 feet, or 420 square feet.

The Airship is made of aluminium and stainless steel, which make it able to withstand weather without rusting or rotting.

The exterior can also be outfitted with painted timber for a more rustic appearance.

Portholes along the sides add ventilation and additional views.

The real highlight of the tiny home is the wall of window panes, giving the resident access to amazing views.

It looks like the deck of a spaceship…

…where a visitor can take in views of the Sound of Mull.

The Airbnb listing suggests guests “gaze at the twinkling constellations under a cosy tartan blanket.”

The listing also clarifies that the home has no curtains or blinds, although guests likely wouldn’t want to miss out on the best feature, anyway.

Inside, the Airship can comfortably fit two people.

Floor to ceiling window panes are insulated so you can enjoy the scenery in any weather.

The interior is divide into two rooms, a bedroom and a living room, plus a kitchen and bathroom against one side.

The galley worktop and nautical decor, plus portholes give the feeling of being on a ship.

The bedroom has a double bed with storage underneath, and a curtain for privacy.

It also has space for a table and chairs or a child’s mattress.

The kitchen is impressive for the size of the home.

It has storage and an island with a pullout table…

…plus a wood stove for heating.

The living room has built-in storage and a couch, which can be converted to a double bed.

The Airship’s roof is designed to collect rainwater for use inside.

For the shower, the wood stove can be outfitted to provide hot water, or solar panels or a generator can be used.

The Airship includes a composting toilet, which can be used to fertilize land around the house.

The house can have photovoltaic electric panels and batteries, a small Honda generator, or a combination of the two.

Staying in an Airship is a unique way to take in the views in comfort, even from bed.

Right now, both Airships are Airbnb rentals, but Roderick James Architects emphasises their versatility. They could be a “home, office, workshop, hideaway, classroom,” or even added onto a city roof, with proper permits.

Placed on a float, the Airship could potentially work on water, too.

Because they are modular, the design could be customised to be larger and accommodate two bedrooms.

Within Scotland, the designers will deliver the Airship to the nearest road access and put it up on the site.

It can either be delivered as just the shell for customisation, or the fully furnished unit.

Designers say the base price will likely be around $US125,000, with additional expenses for add-ons.

Right now, Airships cannot be sold internationally, although designers say that this may change soon.

