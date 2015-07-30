15 airports you'll actually want to have a long layover in

Shutterstock/Tupungato Play on slot machines at Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport.

Having a long layover while waiting for your next flight at the airport is often an unpleasant experience, but some airports are adding a variety of entertainment features to make your wait as enjoyable as possible.

These airports have everything from IMAX movie theatres to golf courses and rooftop pools.

From an on-site brewery with live music at the Munich Airport to over 1,000 slot machines in Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport, here are 15 airports where you won’t mind having a long layover.

