15 airports you'll actually want to have a long layover in

Shutterstock/TupungatoPlay on slot machines at Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport.
Having a long layover while waiting for your next flight at the airport is often an unpleasant experience, but some airports are adding a variety of entertainment features to make your wait as enjoyable as possible.
These airports have everything from IMAX movie theatres to golf courses and rooftop pools.
From an on-site brewery with live music at the Munich Airport to over 1,000 slot machines in Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport, here are 15 airports where you won’t mind having a long layover.
Singapore's Changi Airport has a two-story butterfly garden with a 27-foot waterfall, a cacti garden with around 40 species of cacti, and orchid and sunflower gardens. It also hosts a rooftop pool, several in-terminal hotels, one of the world's tallest airport slides at 4 stories high, and a Fish Spa that offers treatments like hot stone massages, fish pedicures, and ear candling. There's a reason it's regularly ranked the No. 1 airport in the world.
The Amsterdam Schiphol Airport hosts a branch of the Riijkmuseum where you can discover Dutch music, literature, and art; a 6XD Theatre, where you can sit on a five-minute film ride with special effects; and a Back to Life oxygen bar, where oxygen infused with lavender and eucalyptus helps you relax before your flight.
Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport has around 1,300 slot machines located in terminals 1 and 2. At the Howard W. Cannon Aviation Museum (in terminal 1), you can see a collection of 30 display cases showcasing Southern Nevada's aviation history, and take your kids to the aviation-themed play area.
The Dubai International Airport is home to the world's biggest duty-free store, which measures a staggering 58,000 square feet. You can also head to their G-Force Gym, where you'll find a swimming pool, shower, and massages, or try out the fern Zen gardens for some relaxation.
At the San Francisco International Airport, you can peruse the rare gems of its Aviation Museum and Library, check out its aquarium, or head to Terminal 2, where you'll find organic bites, the world's first airport yoga room, and the Freshen Up! Store, where you can take a shower for $15.
In Tokyo's Haneda Airport, travellers can gaze at millions of stars that light the Starry Cafe planetarium, or sample traditional sushi, ramen, kushiage, tonkatsu, and sukiyaki in its vibrant Edo Marketplace.
In the Munich Airport, you can sample staple German beers at the Airbräu brewery, which houses a beer garden with live music, or test your suffering skills at its Surf & Style event that runs from July to August and offers the world's biggest artificial standing wave.
The Athens Airport comes with its own mini-museum, which showcases archaeological artifacts created as early as the Byzantine period.
The Vancouver International Airport showcases works by native artists like Bill Reid and the Vancouver Aquarium, where you can see more than 5,000 marine creatures in the 20,000-gallon tank.
Taoyuan International Airport in Taipei, Taiwan, has an e-book airport library where you can rent an iPad or e-reader with around 400 books, as well as an additional array of regular books, newspapers and magazines which all come in English and Chinese.
The London Heathrow Airport offers everything from complimentary personal shoppers at its Terminal 5 Heathrow Boutique to an 11,000 square-foot Harrods store and a gallery featuring artwork from contemporary British artists. If you're hungry, you can also grab a bite at Gordon Ramsay's Plane Food restaurant.
At Hong Kong International Airport, you can enjoy a round on its nine-hole golf course, catch a flick on the country's largest IMAX Screen, take your children to the Dream Come True Education Park (which offers a mini-version of a nursery, hospital, spaceship, fire station, and airport), or play the latest PS3 games at the PlayStation Gateway gaming area.
At the Zurich Airport in Switzerland, you can rent sports bikes, inline skates, and Nordic walking poles to explore the area outside the airport during long layovers.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.