The 10 US Airports With The Best Airport Hotels Nearby

The Residence Inn By Marriott Pentagon City is close to the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, and was rated 4.7 out of 5 by Hotels.com reviewers.

Photo: Marriot

Anyone who’s ever had the harrowing experience of staying at an airport hotel because of a delayed flight will tell you its not that fun.But for people looking for a convenient place to stay or business travellers who are in and out of their destinations, airport hotels are an amazing resource. And now, more and more airport-bound travellers are discovering that some of them aren’t half bad, either.



Hotels.com tapped into its database of 7 million guest reviews, and found that many of the up-and-coming hotels for travellers are close to the nation’s major airports. Not only that, but they were rated upwards of 4/5 stars for their accommodations.

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport was the winner with the most highly-rated hotels, some located only a mere two miles away. The Las Vegas McCarran International Airport also broke into the top 10, most likely due to its proximity to the south end of the Las Vegas Strip.

See the full list of the 10 airports with the best hotels below.

Photo: Hotels.com

Don’t Miss: Here’s Why Some Airports Wind Up With Code Names That Make No Sense >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.