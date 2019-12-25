These are the airports with the most delays during last year's Christmas travel period — this year is expected to be even busier

David Slotnick
Kamil Krzaczynski/Reuters

1. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

AP

9. San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

8. John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

Richard Drew / AP

7. Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

Getty Images/Dave Einsel

6. Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT)

TriggerPhoto/Getty

5. Denver International Airport (DEN)

Denver International AirportPeople at Denver International Airport’s public plaza.

4. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

AP

3. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

ReutersSouthwest Airlines planes are seen at LAX airport in Los Angeles

2. Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL)

AP

1. Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

Mark Matousek / Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.