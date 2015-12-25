Airports are using therapy dogs to calm stressed-out holiday travellers

From overcrowded airports and delayed flights to lost luggage, travelling during the holiday season can be awful.

Bur airports have found a solution to all that stress: therapy dogs.

The first airport therapy dog program was established at San Jose Airport after 9/11 at, but now cities like Buffalo and Reno are bringing in canine relief during the busy holiday travel season.

“I was very angry and upset, and I started to cry because I just want to see my grandparents and it’s the holidays,” one traveller said, before adding that her stress melted away every time she pet one of the therapy dogs. “It was like someone was there. Stress just kept going away every time I pet [the dog] because she kept on relaxing. I wish I was that relaxed.”

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

