Airports Are Now Adding Yoga Rooms And Walking Tracks To Boost traveller Health

Photo: chucka_nc/Flickr

A five hour delay at the airport can cause a traveller’s stress level to go through the roof.Now, airports are providing passengers with a new way to unwind and stay healthy by adding new walking tracks, yoga studios, and in some cases gyms, in an effort to get passengers moving but also to increase revenue, according to The Wall Street Journal.



‘Airports are hoping that while some travellers choose airports for the most connections and best terminals, choosing one with the healthiest options or best exercise facilities will help bring in extra cash.



Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and San Francisco International Airport have added free yoga rooms in their terminals, while Cleveland, St. Louis and DFW have laid out walking tracks for travellers to pace while waiting for boarding.

Along with the exercise facilities, airports are encouraging the food vendors to offer healthier choices and post calorie counts.

DON’T MISS: The Airport In Singapore Is So Wonderful, You’ll Actually Pray For A Flight Delay >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.