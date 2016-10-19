This is how airport security differs across the globe

An article in The New York Times asked if additional security measures at airports made us safer. We decided to take a closer look at how countries around the globe operate airport security compared to the United States. Some have additional checkpoints and increased security stops while others begin the screening process miles away from the airport.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.