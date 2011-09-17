The Strange Contraband People Try To Smuggle Through JFK Airport

Photo: © Taryn Simon. Courtesy Gagosian Gallery

People try to smuggle all kinds of weird stuff through airport security.Deer penis, dead bird, strange pills.



Photographer Taryn Simon spent five days at JFK Airport and cataloged over 1,000 contraband items.

Simon observed an emerging patterns that exposed cultural desires and demands that drive international and local commerce while regulated by state laws.

We are featuring a selection of photos from Simon’s book Contraband, courtesy of the Gagosian Gallery.

