Here's why you should opt for Apple's regular AirPods over the new $250 AirPods Pro

Apple Apple’s new AirPods Pro.

Apple announced new AirPods Pro, which will cost nearly $US100 more than regular AirPods.

They will go on sale October 30, and cost $US250.

The new AirPods come with some features buyers have long been waiting for, like noise-cancellation, but regular AirPods are still the smarter buy.

Apple announced AirPods Pro on Monday, which will go on sale for $US250 on October 30.

The new AirPods come with upgrades including noise-cancellation and water-resistance, features Apple fans have been asking for and other brands have incorporated into wireless headphones. They come in a wireless charging case and cost nearly $US100 more than regular AirPods, which retail for $US159.

Despite the upgrades, regular AirPods are still a smart buy. You’ll get similar battery life and a more aesthetically appealing case, and wired charging is usually faster, anyway.

Here are the reasons you should stick with regular AirPods.

Regular AirPods will save you as much as $US90.

Some of the upgrades on the AirPods Pro look nice, especially noise-cancellation, but the money wins – you can still buy a phenomenal pair of earbuds, plus save nearly $US100 with regular AirPods, which cost $US160.

Wireless charging isn’t that great, at least not yet.

Wireless charging is convenient in theory, but it’s typically slower than wired charging, and devices often have to be carefully placed just so, or they won’t charge at all. Plus, wired AirPods charge really fast, going from dead to full battery in 30 minutes.

If you really want a wireless option for regular AirPods, you can buy a special case, although it costs $US80. AirPods Pro won’t give you the option to buy a cheaper case.

Regular AirPods have better battery life.

Both versions of AirPods give you over 24 hours of battery life with the charging case, but you actually get a slightly longer listening time out of regular AirPods – five hours compared to 4.5 hours with AirPods Pro.

You can get up to five hours on the AirPods Pro, but only if you disable new features like active noise cancellation.

The AirPods Pro case is bigger and bulkier.

The square-ish regular AirPods case is cute and compact, and lends itself easily to so many cutecovers. Plus, it easily fits into nearly any pocket.

The Pro case is shorter but wider than the regular case, and it weighs more – 1.61 ounces versus 1.41 ounces.

Final thoughts: Go for AirPods Pro if you have money to burn — otherwise, regular AirPods are still a solid choice.

Save yourself $US90 and opt for regular AirPods. You’ll sacrifice high-end features like noise-cancellation and water-resistance, but if you mainly use your AirPods for phone calls and listening to music at work or on your commute, you’ll be just fine.

