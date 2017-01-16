Watch the new Apple spot that people are comparing to the original iPod ads

Apple’s first ad for its new futuristic wireless headphones, AirPods, is reminding a lot of people of Apple’s original ads for the iPod.

In the iconic spots, which aired from 2004 to 2008, black silhouettes danced madly to music in front of colourful backgrounds, equipped with Apple’s white earbuds. These ads were famous because the songs Apple used for them often charted on Billboard after they aired.

Apple’s new AirPods ad, which first aired this weekend, taps into the same concept, showing a gravity-defying dancer wildly gyrating thanks to his new wireless earbuds. The new Apple AirPods ads is set to “Down” by Marian Hill.

“Apple’s first AirPods ad reminds me of the iPod ads,” TechCrunch’s Romain Dillet wrote.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

My reaction too when I first saw it…Apple’s first AirPods ad reminds me of the iPod ads — TechCrunch https://t.co/uvN76RpwrE

— Lisa P. Jackson (@lisapjackson) January 15, 2017

For a fun stroll down memory lane, here’s a supercut of Apple’s famous “silhouette” ads:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

