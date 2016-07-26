Travellers reveal the 10 things they hate most about flying

Everyone loves complaining about air travel — the food is bad, the space too cramped — but, surprisingly, food doesn’t feature in the top 10 pet peeves at all, and legroom barely cracks the top five.

Busbud.com surveyed over 2,000 American travellers to come up with a list of the 10 things that annoys them the most when travelling by plane.

Some interesting takeaways: fliers would rather deal with a dirty bathroom than accept the lack of legroom, and they are more concerned with fellow passengers’ body odor than them reclining their seats too much.

See more pet peeves below:

