FAA: Aeroplane Passengers Can Now Use Electronic Devices During All Phases Of Flight

The Federal Aviation Administration

just announcedthat they will allow passenger use of electronic devices during all phases of flight, including takeoff and landing.

The FAA expects most airlines to implement the new policy by the end of the year, according to a press release.

The new policy allows passengers to use electronic devices in aeroplane mode gate-to-gate.

Currently, most airlines ban the use of electronic devices during takeoff and landing.

Passengers still won’t be able to talk on mobile phones during flight, but they can connect to Wi-Fi on their phones if the aeroplane provides it, FAA Administrator Michael P. Huerta said during a press conference Thursday morning.

Huerta noted that “most commercial aeroplanes can tolerate electronic interference from portable electronic devices” but that “heavier devices should be stowed under seats or overhead bins during takeoff and landing.”

From the press release:

Passengers will eventually be able to read e-books, play games, and watch videos on their devices during all phases of flight, with very limited exceptions. Electronic items, books and magazines, must be held or put in the seat back pocket during the actual takeoff and landing roll. Cell phones should be in aeroplane mode or with cellular service disabled — i.e., no signal bars displayed — and cannot be used for voice communications based on FCC regulations that prohibit any airborne calls using cell phones. If your air carrier provides Wi-Fi service during flight, you may use those services. You can also continue to use short-range Bluetooth accessories, like wireless keyboards.

