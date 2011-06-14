The aeroplane Of The Future Will Have Transparent Walls And Virtual A Golf Course

Photo: Airbus

What will air travel be like four decades from now?Pretty awesome, if Airbus has its way. The plane manufacturer has just unveiled renderings of its concept cabin for 2050, which includes morphing seats, transparent walls, and even a virtual golf game.



The cabin of the future is also environmentally friendly, according to Airbus. It will be 100% recyclable, have self-cleaning materials made from plant fibres, and will use passenger’s body heat to power cabin features, the company said.

The concept cabin is the newest part of the company’s “Future by Airbus” initiative. Last year it revealed a design for a concept plane packed with technologies to reduce fuel burn, emissions, waste and noise.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.