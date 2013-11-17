Incredible Panoramas Of The World's Most Beautiful Places

A small team of Russian photographers have quietly been creating some of the most detailed panoramas in the world
AirPano is made of eight team members, who have wide-ranging backgrounds (civil engineering and medical cybernetics, among others). The amateur photographers are currently travelling around the world, shooting major cities and other sites of interest.
The group mainly shoots from helicopters, using a specialised rig that holds 3-4 cameras, arranged circularly. They also sometimes shoot from rooftops or use light jets, dirigibles, hot air balloons and radio controlled helicopters.
Sergey Semonov, who created a panorama of Manhattan that won first prize at the Epson International Photographic Pano Awards, told The Atlantic why he finds panoramic photography so interesting.
“I like new, progressive and unique things,” Semonov said.
The group has created over 700 panoramas already, which you can check out on their website. We’ve put together a selection of our favourites.
This is the shot of Central Park that won first prize at the Epson International Photographic Pano Awards. It became a mini-sensation earlier this year when it was first published.
All of the Russian photographers are amateurs and run AirPano for fun. For this one, they traveled to Churun-meru (Dragon) fall in Venezuela.
For this panorama of Mount Everest, photographer Ivan Roslyakov traveled to a record height above Everest at 23294 feet.
AirPano photographers Dmitry Moiseenko and Stanislav Sedov were the first people to photograph India's Taj Mahal from above in 15 years.
Igauzu Falls, on the border of Argentina and Brazil, is considered one of the Seven New Wonders of the World.
The AirPano photographers typically travel to each destination for a week and take several 'photo-flights' to get the shots they need. This is Shanghai, China.
This is the Coliseum in Rome. Semonov says the goal of AirPano is to show 'our planet in a manner that nobody has ever seen them before.'
The Great Barrier Reef is the world's largest coral reef system composed of over 2,900 individual reefs and 900 islands stretching for over 1615 miles.
This is Rio de Janiero, Brazil. Many of the members of AirPano have abandoned their jobs to travel and photograph the world full-time.
