This Wristband Might Be The Smartest Wearable Tech Yet

When we

reviewed the Fitbit Force, a health-tracking wristband from one of the biggest names in wearable tech, we had one main complaint: You had to manually enter your meals and certain exercises for the device to work fully.

Well, Airo Health’s new Airo wristband can apparently track that information automatically.

How?

The Airo has a built in spectrometer (a sensor that measures properties of light) that tracks the caloric intake and the quality of the meals you eat. It uses wavelengths of light to look into your blood stream and detect the tiny molecules that are released while and after you eat. It can then convert that information into nutritional recommendations. No more manually counting calories.

Unlike the Fitbit, it uses heart rate and caloric burn — not the number of steps that you take — to understand how much you exercise. Using those metrics, it can sense how intense your workout was and check how your body recovers after you’re done.

The wristband also uses heart rate to monitor your stress throughout the day, and lets you know when your levels cross a specified threshold, making recommendations of how to calm yourself down.

Airo tracks your sleep patterns too, and can calculate how many hours a night you’re in each distinct sleep cycle (deep, light, or REM).

If its technology works as well as it claims too, the Airo’s autonomy could be revolutionary for wearable tech.

You can pre-order the device now at $US149 (it will regularly go for $US199) and it will start shipping in fall 2014.

Check out the company’s promo video to get an even better idea of its features:

