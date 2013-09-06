Airman Arrested For Boston Airport Terror Threats Involving 'Pressure Cooker'

Associated Press A Massachusetts State Police officer keeps watch over Boston’s Logan Airport.

A member of the U.S. Air Force was arrested by Massachusetts State Police after making terror threats at Boston’s Logan Airport,

according to Jasper Craven with the Boston Globe.

The airman, who has been identified as 30-year-old Jeremy Sawyer, reportedly became irate after learning that the airport’s USO lounge was closed.

“What am I supposed to do with this pressure cooker?” He reportedly asked an airport employee, pointing to his backpack.

It’s a reference to the type of improvised explosive device used in April’s Boston Marathon Bombing.

Obviously, all available Massachusetts State Police officer’s at the airport were dispatched to apprehend Sawyer.

He was found and arrested within minutes and charged with making a bomb or hijack threat. A not-guilty plea was entered automatically on his behalf, and he was released on his own recognizance.

His next scheduled court appearance is Dec. 20, according to the Globe report.

