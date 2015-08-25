The US airlines that have the fewest flight delays

Although delays are hard to avoid when travelling, there are certain airlines that are less likely to have delays than others.

The US Department of Transportation recently released its Air Travel Consumer Report, which documents the airlines that consistently arrive on time — “on time” is defined as within 15 minutes of the scheduled arrival time.

According to the report, Hawaiian Airlines has the most on-time arrivals, with 90% of its flights arriving on time.

Alaska Airlines, Delta, and Virgin America also scored well when it came to on-time arrivals.

Spirit Airlines, on the other hand, came in last place — only around half of the airline’s flights arrived on time.

Take a look at the full list below, starting with the most on-time airlines, along with the percentage of that airline’s flights that arrive on time.

1. Hawaiian Airlines, 90% 2. Alaskan Airlines, 87% 3. Delta Air Lines, 82% 4. Virgin America, 81% 5. Jetblue Airways, 78% 6. Skywest Airlines, 77.3% 7. American Airlines, 77.2% 8. Southwest Airlines, 73% 9. ExpressJet Airlines, 71% 1o. Envoy Air, 70% 11. Frontier Airlines, 67% 12. United Airlines, 66% 13. Spirit Airlines, 50%

