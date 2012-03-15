Airlines Are Trying To Figure Out How To Make aeroplane Food Taste Better

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Pat Guiney

Since 9/11, airlines have struggled to attract travellers and have had to cut back on basic amenities, especially in the food department.But as Jad Mouwad points out in a recent New York Times article, airlines are now devising elaborate menus in order to lure in business passengers, who are generally willing to pay a higher price for travel.



The disadvantage to such a tactic is that, at 35,000 feet in a low-humidity cabin, your taste is diminished. (Mouwad interestingly points out that so many passengers drink tomato juice because its acidity is lost.)

The odds that a meal will taste good in the air are also low because the food can only be reheated.

Still, Mouwad writes, foreign airlines have been hiring celebrity chefs and coming up with novel ways to work out the best meals possible. Air France hired master chef Joël Robuchon to create its dishes; Lufthansa teamed with Mandarin Oriental; Korean Air owns a farm on which it raises beef.

American carriers are not far behind, according to Mouwad. Last year Delta hired celebrity chef Michael Chiarello to come up with its menu.

