Airlines To Employees: After labour Day, You're Fired

Airlines finally figure out how to cope with skyrocketing fuel prices:



WSJ: The airline industry is set to suffer its biggest wave of job losses since 2001, as carriers prepare to shed tens of thousands of jobs after the labour Day holiday to cope with high fuel prices.

Airlines have collectively announced plans this year to cut more than 36,000 jobs, according to the Air Transport Association of America, an industry trade group.

Most of the cuts will happen in the weeks and months after the summer flying season ends.

By year’s end, the work force, which numbered 414,600 full-time equivalent employees in June, is projected to have been slashed by between 12% to 15%, according to U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics officials…

