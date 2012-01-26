Airlines Are Now Required To Disclose The Real Price Of Tickets

Airfares will seem more expensive starting on January 26, as new rules by the Department of Transportation about ‘deceptive’ advertising kick in.



Airlines will be required to disclose the full price of tickets that include all mandatory government taxes and fees. In addition, baggage fees will be featured more prominently and consumers will be allowed to hold reservations for 24 hours without payment or cancel a reservation without penalty within 24 hours as long as the reservations are made one week or more before the flight date.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.