Airlines Sue U.K. Over Carbon Caps

American Airlines, Continental and United Airlines joined with the Air Transport Association (ATA) to sue the U.K. over its planned implementation of EU emissions trading regulations, Business Week reports.

The three airlines and ATA sued the U.K. Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change on Thursday, December 16th, claiming that regulations requiring airlines to cap their emissions and buy carbon permits if they exceed those caps violate the U.S.-EU bilateral Air Transport Agreement of April 2007, as well as the Kyoto Protocol.

According to the U.K.-based Carbon Trust, airlines could spend as much as $50 billion on carbon permits between 2012 and 2020.

Aviation Week reports that the airlines’ case could end up being referred to the European Court of Justice.

