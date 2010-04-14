Airlines Stop Losing Luggage....Well, Sort Of

Airlines aren’t losing your bags as often, but that’s because you’re not checking them in.



Close to 25 million bags went missing at airports around the world in 2009, but that’s still an improvement from the previous year’s number of 32.8 million, according to SITA, a transportation IT company.

Almost 24% fewer bags were lost in 2009 than in 2008 and that has a lot to do with the fact that passengers were checking in less luggage to avoid extra fees, SITA said.

In addition to the revenue airlines got from baggage fees, they also saved $460 million by not having to locate and transport lost suitcases.

It’s not a huge number when you consider the $9.4 billion total airline loss that year, but it still helps.

“Some of the decline can be attributed to fewer passengers travelling last year, but the 2.9-per cent decline in passenger numbers is still far smaller than the 23.8 per cent decline in mishandled baggage,” it said.

Good news for the airlines.

