News that a World Airways flight has been grounded in Europe — possibly due to ash — seems to be whacking the industry.



Look how airline stocks are doing.

Continental (CAL) down 4.3%

Delta (DAL) down 5%

American (AMR) down 7%.

UAL (UAUA) down 3%.

Oof.

See here for the latest on the World Airways jet that’s been grounded.

