Airlines Set To Squeeze Boeing Over Dreamliner Delay

Remember when we used to hold up Airbus as the paragon of inefficiency? So much for the idea that the problem was its quasi state-controlled, dual-nation status. Turns out, building new, advanced planes is just a nightmare.



Boeing (BA) of course, just announced yet another delay to its much-anticipated 787 Dreamliner, a plane that’s already been in the works for two years. No clue on how much longer it’ll be before they’re ready.

The Journal reports on how some Boeing customers are irritated and are looking to extract further concessions (on pricing and such) from the beleaguered company, as penalty for the years of delay. Some airlines have already cancelled orders — which is both rare, but, as the company would argue, not necessarily a bad thing, given their backlog.

That being said, this article sounds like a lot of bluster. More realistically, given the sorry global economy, Boeing’s customers are relieved at not having to take the planes. But hey, if you can delay and unwanted order and extract some price concessions once the plane comes. Well, then, why not?

