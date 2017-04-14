'Airlines have bullied us': Lawyer of the man dragged off United flight slams the industry

One of the lawyers representing David Dao, who was dragged off the United flight, slammed the company on Monday during a press conference.

“Airlines, United in particular, have bullied us,” Tom Demetrio, Dao’s attorney, said during the conference. “I think the whole culture has to change.”

The incident involving the 69-year-old Dao happened Sunday evening in Chicago aboard a plane bound for Louisville. A fellow passenger recorded a video that showed Dao being yanked from his seat and dragged off the plane with blood on his face.

Dao allegedly suffered a concussion, a broken nose, and lost teeth during the incident. Demetrio said he will need reconstructive surgery and that Dao has no memory of getting on the plane.

“As a society, we want fairness in how people treat us, we want respect and dignity, and that’s it,” Demetrio said.

But instead, people are being treated like cattle, Demetrio said.

Demetrio also called United CEO’s apology staged, however, he said the family accepts the apology.

On Wednesday, Dao’s lawyers took the first steps towards legal action against United and asked the Cook County Court to issue an order for United and the city of Chicago to keep all footage, audio recordings, and any other reports and material from the flight.

During the press conference, Demetrio confirmed Dao is preparing to take legal action.

