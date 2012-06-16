Airlines Have An Insanely Small Profit Margin

Airlines only make $164 for every $16,400 they spend on the typical domestic flight, according to an analysis by Oliver Wyman at the Wall Street Journal.



That’s a ridiculously low 1% profit margin.

The rest of the money goes to fuel (29%), salaries (20%), ownership costs (16%), government fees and taxes (14%), maintenance (11%) and other (9%).

The biggest thing eating away at profit is fuel, which has grown steadily more expensive. You can figure what will happens if it keeps rising.

Here’s a look at profit margin over time, from a presentation by World Bank oil expert Charles Schlumberger on the death of the airline industry:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.