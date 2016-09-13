Airlines and the FAA have placed major restrictions on flying with the Samsung Galaxy Note 7

Last week, Samsung was forced to halt sales of its new Galaxy Note 7 smartphone after dozens of the Korean electronics giant’s new flagship handset exploded.

As a result, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a note late last week strongly advising “passengers not to turn on or charge these devices on board aircraft and not to stow them in any checked baggage.”

The European Air Safety Agency issued a similar advisory which also warned “of the need to inform the cabin crew when a device is damaged, hot, produces smoke, is lost, or falls into the seat structure.”

Now, airlines around the world have followed suite in imposing restrictions on the Samsung Galaxy Note 7. In a statement to Business Insider, Virgin Atlantic wrote:

“Samsung has identified some safety issues with its Galaxy Note 7 mobile phone. As a result and in line with regulatory advice, Virgin Atlantic advises all customers who intend to travel with this phone that the phone should be carried only in cabin baggage. The phone should not be charged in flight and should remain switched off for the duration. Customers who own the Galaxy Note 7 model should refer to the manufactures website for further advice.”

American, Delta, United, Southwest, Air France, Virgin America, Virgin Atlantic, and Emirates have all issued similar advisories placing restrictions on the device. However, thus far, none of the major airlines contacted by Business Insider have outright banned the device.

“The company is not banning the phones,” An Air France spokesperson told Business Insider. “It is asking customers to follow the recommendations of the FAA for this type of cell phone.”

In addition, an American Airlines spokesperson told Business Insider via email that its gate agents will be making verbal announcements on the matter before passengers board while its cabin crew will make similar announcements on board flights.

And the passengers have noticed.

