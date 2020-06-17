Airlines are cutting in-flight alcohol service as a result of the pandemic

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A glass of champagne onboard a flight.

Airlines are limiting alcohol sales as they begin to welcome back more passengers.

The decision is intended to further limit the exposure of cabin crew to passengers.

Passengers flying on domestic flights will be the most affected with international flights largely keeping their alcoholic offerings.

Airport bars are about to get more crowded.

The world’s airlines are adjusting their in-flight offerings as they begin to welcome more passengers and for some, begin operations again for the first time in months. Each airline is approaching the task differently in an attempt to reduce the exposure of flight crew to passengers but one common approach is limiting alcohol sales to passengers, according to CNN.

The two largest airlines in the US – Delta and American – are not offering alcohol to economy passengers on domestic flights,CNN reported. American will serve alcohol on request to first-class passengers when flying domestically while Delta will not.

As Business Insider found on recent domestic flights, American is completely restricting its economy in-flight service on domestic flights to “on request” and Delta is providing passengers with a sealed plastic bag containing a water bottle, snacks, napkin, and single-serving packet of hand sanitizer. Both will serve alcoholic beverages in all cabins on long-haul international flights.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Delta Air Lines’ pandemic adjusted in-flight serving.

In the US, it’s illegal for passengers to consume alcohol not served by flight attendants. The fine for doing so, Business Insider reported, can be up to $US11,000.

In Europe, some of the continent’s largest airlines are also scaling back on alcohol, according to CNN, including British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, EasyJet, and Ryanair.

British Airways will only be suspending alcohol sales in short-haul economy, according to its website, while Virgin Atlantic is completely suspending alcohol service on its flights, CNN reported.

