Airlines Are cancelling Thousands Of Flights Ahead Of Huge Nor'Easter

As a potentially historic storm bears down on the Northeast, airlines have cancelled 2,901 flights within, to, or from the United States scheduled for , according to FlightAware.com.



917 such flights scheduled for Saturday have been cancelled.

Some airlines have waived fees for affected passengers who want to change or cancel their reservations, including Virgin America, Southwest, and JetBlue.

American Airlines has waived its ticket reissue charge for passengers flying through certain northeastern airports February 8 or 9. They may reschedule for between February 7 and 12.

United Airlines has followed suit, for travellers at 30 airports in the region.

Air France is allowing customers on February 8 and 9 flights to postpone their travel plans through February 12, and will offer full refunds on flights that are cancelled or delayed for more than five hours.

