Airlines Begging To Get Back Into The Sky After Planes Pass Flight Tests In The Ash

After a few tests, German airlines are dying to get back into the air, saying that flying in ash-filled skies is safe:



AFP:

Germany’s Lufthansa and Air Berlin meanwhile expressed industry anger on Sunday that decisions to close airspace were not based on proper testing and that their aircraft showed no signs of damage after flying through the ash-strewn skies without passengers.

“The flight ban, made on the basis just of computer calculations, is resulting in billion-high losses for the economy,” Lufthansa spokesman Klaus Walter was quoted as saying.

Nevertheless, European authorities will have to assess the precise costs to the airline industry for themselves before any decisions on granting state aid exemptions to companies can be taken, the EU’s Spanish presidency also said in Madrid.

“We only have very preliminary estimates and the situation could soon change for the better,” Spanish Finance Minister Elena Salgado told reporters. “It will therefore require an evaluation.”

Well, now it appears that German regulators have begun to budge and allow limited flights in the North.

If these airlines are right about the safety, European air travel could be back up and running pretty soon. Thing is, we’re not sure we’d want to be flying yet personally, regardless of successful tests.

