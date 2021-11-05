These are the airlines – and airports – most likely to experience delays or cancelations

Airlines have had a rough couple of months with delays and cancelations, with many major US carriers experiencing operational meltdowns leaving thousands of passengers stranded. Passengers wait on their delayed flight Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

In early August, low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines had a five-day breakdown in which nearly 3,000 flights were canceled, costing the airline about $US50 ($AU68) million in revenue. Passengers wait in line at the Spirit Airlines check-in counter at Orlando International Airport on the sixth day the airline has canceled hundreds of flights, on August 6, 2021. Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Source: CNBC

Then, over the Columbus Day weekend in October, Southwest Airlines experienced a combination of weather, staffing shortages, and air traffic control issues that snowballed into over 2,000 flight cancelations. Southwest’s weekend meltdown wasn’t due to a vaccine protest, its pilots union says

Some high-profile leaders blamed a vaccine-related protest for the staffing issues, but the airline and union denied the claims. CEO Gary Kelly apologized for the breakdown, and the company offered travelers “LUV vouchers” of up to $US250 ($AU338) to compensate. CEO Gary Kelly Southwest Airlines Southwest Airlines’ CEO issued a formal apology to customers after delays left them stranded for hours over the weekend: ‘This is not the experience you deserve’

Most recently, American Airlines had its own slew of flight cancelations over Halloween weekend, saying strong winds in Dallas led to system-wide disruptions. More than 2,000 flights were canceled in four days, impacting over 136,000 passengers. An American Airlines pilot. COOPER NEILL/AFP/Getty American Airlines canceled another 436 flights on Monday following its Halloween weekend chaos

As the holiday season draws near, travelers are beginning to worry if they will get to their destination on time. However, a new study by The Family Vacation Guide revealed the airlines and airports that are most and least likely to experience delays or cancelations, and it could help travelers in their vacation planning. Travelers in line at a TSA checkpoint David Zalubowski, AP Photo Source: The Family Vacation Guide

The study took data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics from July 2019 to July 2021 to determine the percentage of on-time flights for the country's 13 major mainline and regional airlines and 50 busiest airports. The time frame captured pre-pandemic and pandemic flying, as well as operations during the start of the COVID recovery. A Southwest Airlines plane lands at Los Angeles International Airport. FG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty

According to the study, only three airlines had more than 20% of their flights canceled or delayed over the two-year period. BTS defines a delayed flight as arriving at least 15 minutes late. The bottom three carriers include Frontier Airlines with 21.24% of flights late or canceled… A Frontier Airlines Airbus A321. Carlos Yudica/Shutterstock.com

JetBlue Airways with 23.20%… JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A321neoLR. JetBlue Airways and Airbus

And Allegiant Air with 27.31%, making it the airline most likely to delay or cancel a flight. Allegiant Air Daniel J. Macy/Shutterstock

The study also revealed the airlines least likely to disrupt your travel plans, including Republic Airways, which is a subsidiary of American Airlines, with 15.73% of flights delayed or canceled…

And Hawaiian Airlines with just 11%, making it the most reliable airline in terms of on-time performance.

The Family Vacation Guide's study also looked at which of the 50 busiest airports in the US experienced the most flight delays and cancelations, and the top two were both New York City airports. The lowest-ranked was Newark Liberty International Airport with 24.29%… Terminal C at Newark Liberty International Airport Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

With LaGuardia Airport coming in second with 22.52%. Touring American Express' new Centurion Lounge at LaGuardia Airport. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Only two other airports had more than 20% flight disruptions, including Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport at 20.77%…

And Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport at 20.22%. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport YES Market Media/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the airports least likely to disrupt travels are Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport with 12.73% of flights late or canceled… Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport Jeffrey J Coleman/Shutterstock

And Daniel K Inouye International in Honolulu, Hawaii, with just 11.69%. Daniel K Inouye International Airport cleanfotos/Shutterstock

While airports and airlines try to keep the operation running smoothly, things do and will go wrong at some point, so travelers should always be prepared to experience a delay or cancelation.