18 Workers At JFK Accused Of Stealing 100,000 Mini Bottles Of Liquor

Photo: Flickr / *~Dawn~*

18 workers were arrested yesterday at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on charges including larceny and possession of stolen property.The investigation — dubbed “Operation Last Call” — took over five months and led to the arrests of 15 of people who worked for LSG Sky Chefs, the food and beverage subcontractor for American Airlines, and three security guards employed by FJC Security Services Inc.



What did they allegedly steal?

More than 100,000 mini-bottles of alcohol (also known as ‘nips’) and other duty-free items like cigars, cigarettes, perfume, and big bottles of liquor, according to the Queens District Attorney’s office. The total retail value of all the goods in question is estimated at $750,000.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.