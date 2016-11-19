Hundreds of airline workers plan to strike at Chicago O'Hare airport ahead of Thanksgiving rush

Workers at Chicago O’Hare International Airport are planning to strike on Thanksgiving, a notably busy time for airlines, CNN Money reported.

Hundreds of workers consisting of janitors, baggage handlers, cabin cleaners, and wheelchair attendants will participate in the strike. The workers are not unionized and are seeking a wage of $15 an hour. Some are currently earning $8.25 an hour.

“We are taking the necessary steps to ensure a safe and on-time operation for our customers,” a spokesperson for United Airlines told Business Insider.

NOW WATCH: Passengers are suing Boeing after one of their planes caught fire in Chicago



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.