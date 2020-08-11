Airline stocks surge after TSA reports highest traveller numbers since March

Eva Marie Uzcategui Trinkl/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Passengers are seen wearing protective masks and gloves at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida, United States on March 29, 2020.

The Transportation Security Administration on Monday reported that 831,789 travellers passed through its checkpoints on Sunday – the highest number since March 17.

In addition, traveller traffic has consistently increased over the last two weeks, according to TSA data.

Shares of major airlines including American Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines surged Monday.

Shares of major airlines surged on Monday after the Transportation Security Administration reported that travellers moving through its checkpoints hit the highest level since March, when sweeping shelter-in-place orders in the US slammed travel traffic.

On Sunday, 831,789 people went through TSA checkpoints, the most since March 17, according to data from the agency. In addition, travellers going through the TSA checkpoints have consistently risen for the last two weeks, early signs of a potential recovery.

Still, total traffic through TSA checkpoints is down roughly 70% from a year ago, showing that while air travel has improved as the economy reopens, it has a long way to go before hitting pre-pandemic levels.



Here’s how much major airlines gained in intraday trading Monday.

United Airlines (UAL) – as much as 9%

– as much as 9% American Airlines (AAL) – as much as 10%

– as much as 10% Delta Air Lines (DAL) – as much as 8%

– as much as 8% Spirit Airlines (SAVE) – as much as 8%

– as much as 8% Southwest Airlines (LUV)– as much as 6%

