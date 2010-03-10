Airline Stocks Soar As United Reports Increased Traffic

Vince Veneziani

United Airlines is seeing strong revenue growth and an increasing number of flyers booking first class seats. This in turn has proved to be a huge win for the airline industry as a whole and has sent stocks like Delta and US Airways soaring.

Check out these gains of some popular airlines:

  • UAL Corporation (UAUA): $18.79 / +7.15%
  • Southwest Airlines (LUV): $12.72 / +1.35%
  • US Airways Group (LCC): $7.67 / +4.78%
  • Delta Air Lines (DAL): $12.95 / +3.35%
  • AirTrain Holdings (AAI): $5.15 / +3.83%

Marketwatch reports that United is seeing big gains in the amount of passenger’s it’s booking this year:

On Tuesday, United Airlines told analysts in New York that its revenue recovery in 2010 has so far outpaced the industry, thanks to a nice bump in international premium-class bookings and revenue from its corporate customers.

For February, passenger unit revenue grew 18% from a year ago, versus 10.5% growth in January, according to the Chicago-based airline operator. Though industry comparisons aren’t yet available for February, January growth beat the industry by seven points.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.