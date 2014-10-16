Airline stocks are rolling over.

In late morning trade, shares of airline operators including United, American, Delta, and Southwest were falling after news broke that a second Texas nurse diagnosed with Ebola virus flew from Cleveland to Dallas on October 13.

United, American, and Delta shares were down 4%, as were shares of Republic Airways, which is the former parent company of Frontier Airlines.

Southwest shares were down about 2%.

According to the CDC, the 29-year-old healthcare worker, Amber Jay Vinson, flew on a Frontier Airlines flight from Cleveland to Dallas earlier this week, and currently the CDC is trying to get in touch with all passengers that were on that flight.

On Monday, amid a broad market sell off, airline stocks were among the worst performers, and are following a similar pattern on Wednesday.

Here’s the intraday chart showing the sell off in airline stocks on Wednesday.

