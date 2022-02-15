Airline startup Bonza will offer $50 flights on 25 routes overlooked by the major Australian airlines when it launches in May

Airline startup Bonza says it will launch its cut-price service with 25 routes across Australia later this year. (Image: supplied)

Airline startup Bonza wants to compete with the major carriers as well as budget airlines when it launches later this year.

It says it hopes to stir up the market with ultra-low-cost fares to holiday destinations and regional towns overlooked by the major airlines.

Following 24 months of pain for the aviation sector, its launch signals return to normal operations for domestic travel.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Airline startup Bonza will launch with 25 routes across 16 destinations around Australia later this year, as the country’s aviation industry ramps up after two devastating years of state and international border closures.

Bonza hopes to start flying around the middle of this year, with a fleet of Boeing 737 Max aircraft based at Sunshine Coast Airport and Melbourne Airport as a second base.

When it launches Bonza will be the first domestic airline to enter the Australian market since Tiger Airways launched in 2007.

While it says it hopes to stir up the market with ultra-low-cost fares to holiday destinations and regional towns overlooked by the major airlines, some, including Qantas boss Alan Joyce, have questioned the market’s ability to support another airline.

But Tim Jordan, chief executive of Bonza, said the airline is running on a different business model that will have a lower cost base and limit flights on each route, two to five times a week rather than several times a day.

“We see many, many more opportunities beyond this…stimulated by very low fares, which haven’t been seen in many communities across the country,” Jordan said.

Rather than going head-to-head with Qantas, Jetstar and Virgin on busy routes between capital cities, the airline is focused on flying to new and underserved destinations.

The network will link up Avalon Airport near Geelong with Albury, Bundaberg, Cairns, Coffs Harbour, Gladstone, Mackay, Mildura, Newcastle, Port Macquarie, Rockhampton, Toowoomba Wellcamp, Townsville and the Whitsunday Coast.

The Sunshine Coast will account for 12 of Bonza’s first 25 routes, with 37 flights per week to destinations in NSW, Queensland and Victoria.

The Queensland hub serves as a gateway to a raft of holiday destinations including Noosa, Maroochydore and Mooloolaba.

Melbourne Airport will have eight routes and 22 flights per week.

However, Bonza has said it will not fly to Sydney Airport immediately because other airports offer better commercial terms and better access to landing slots, but that this could change in the future.

“That’s delivering something very different to the market,” Jordan said.

“Eighty per cent of the routes are not flown by any other airline at this point. It’s new ground for Australia.”

Bonza has said it plans to launch with five aircraft in October, with a fleet of eight aircraft by the end of the year.

A one-hour flight (Sunshine Coast to Rockhampton or Coffs Harbour) will be priced at about $50 one way on average, while longer flights (Melbourne to Sunshine Coast) would average between $75 and $100 one way.

In December when the budget airline released its plans to service the country, Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce said he was unsure where Bonza would find low-traffic routes.

“I would have thought we had most of them covered,” Joyce said.

Qantas has launched almost 50 new domestic services in the past 18 months in response to the closed international border that forced the national airline to cut flights and post $1.7 billion in losses for the 2021 financial year.

Joyce also said at the time the airline expected to be competitive to defend its turf and make sure it offered “the most competitive product and service and airfare”.

Qantas has said it wants to hold a 70% share of the domestic aviation market post-COVID, up from around 60% before the pandemic.

Virgin Australia has said it wants to reclaim a 33% share as it rebuilds its fleet after Bain Capital bought it out of administration last year, while country airline Rex brought new competition to the industry by leasing a fleet of six 737s to fly between capital cities last year, driving down airfares on Sydney-Melbourne-Brisbane routes.

Bonza is backed by the Miami-based private equity group 777 Partners, which has about $6 billion in assets and is making a push into aviation.

The airline is currently working with the Civil Aviation Safety Authority to gain certification to fly in Australia, with Bonza reporting it was on track to start operations mid-year.