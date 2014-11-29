Airlines Stocks Are Taking Off As The Oil Price Crashes

Stefano Pozzebon

If you hold airline stocks, you’re probably jumping for joy.

Plummeting global oil prices are producing a welcome perk for airlines stock prices, with all the global leading firms on a positive path.

The growth has been consistent in the last few weeks, as shown by the graphic below, but most stocks received a real boost after OPEC ruled it will not cut production in the near future.

Airline Stocks All + brentYahoo Finance

Air China leads the way, but many other airlines are having a good time.

Cost of fuel is one of the main operating costs for airlines, and with Brent crude currently trading at less than $US73 a barrel, it’s happy days at airline HQs.

Here are the stock prices of a few airline companies, as you can see the trend is common to quality airlines (Lufthansa) as well as low-cost (easyJet) and from Australia to the US.

Air France KLM 28.11Investing.com
Air China 28.11Investing.com
Qantas 28.11Investing.com
EasyJet 28.11Investing.com
Turkish Airlines 28.11Investing.com
British Airways 28.11Investing.com
American Airlines 28.11Investing.com
Lufthansa 28.11Investing.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.