Airline Industry Finally Admits It Is Screwed: Can United (UAUA), American (AMR), and Delta (DAL) Survive?

Corey Lorinsky

Awful news from the airline industry just won’t stop.

Only three months ago, the International Air Transport Association had forecast a $4.5 billion profit for 2008. Yesterday, officials cut that estimate to a $2.3 billion loss.

And that’s assuming oil goes down in price. If oil were to stay around $135/barrel (never mind rise), the industry will lose approximately $6.1 billion.

A staggering 24 airlines went bankrupt in the last 6 months, about four times as many as the group usually sees in a year. The airline industry also clamored for less regulation (on mergers and carbon emissions) and more government aid

