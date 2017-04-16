There are 2 no-brainer solutions that would let airlines overbook flights and not kick off passengers involuntarily

This week, the practice for involuntarily bumping passengers in the airline industry launched its way into the forefront of the national psyche. Even though the disturbing video of Dr. David Dao’s violent expulsion from a United flight led to a firestorm of criticism towards the Chicago-based airline, it’s actually a practice common throughout the industry. In fact, statistics show United isn’t even the worst offender.

In the latest episode of “The Bottom Line,” Henry Blodget explains two simple ways the airline industry can put an end to the practice.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.