Airline Industry Will Lose 1/3 As Much This Year As GM Did Last Quarter

Failure. That’s the word investors would most likely associate with the airline industry. Yesterday, the International Air Transport Association once again confirmed the sectors inadequacies by predicting a loss of $5.2 billion world-wide this year.

But keep that number in perspective. Last quarter, General Motors (GM) alone lost $15.5 billion.

The magnitude of both numbers is impressively bad, but the dismal outlook for the airlines (an industry that is no stranger to bankruptcy) pales in comparison to GM’s balance sheet nightmares: $1 billion in cash burn a month with 16 months to go before they run out of cash.

GM’s August sales did show (some) signs of life, though. The company only reported a 20.3% fall in August U.S. sales to 307,285 cars and trucks from 385,529 one year ago. The number was predicted to be as bad as 30%, but GM’s employee discount program for all is at least clearing inventory off the lot, if not actually making them any money.

See Also:

Airline Death Watch

General Motors (GM) Endures Brutal $15.5 Billion Q2 Loss (GM)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.