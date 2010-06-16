Air Traffic Is Surging Back To Pre-Crisis Levels

Globally, the airline industry has retaken pre-recession levels of activity, despite the recent setback caused by Europe’s ash plume.



This is shown in the chart to the right, sourced via the International Air Transport Association.

While the rebound in activity has been relatively stronger in Asia and the Middle East so far, the American market is getting pretty optimistic now as well:

WSJ:

Mr. Bastian said at an [American] industry conference Tuesday that revenue from corporate sales was up 63% year to year through May 31, and continued to strengthen. Revenue per passenger mile on flights to Asia rose 50% in June, and was up 30% on trans-Atlantic services, he said.

Delta, meanwhile, boosted its estimate for second-quarter operating margin to 10% to 11%, from an April forecast of 8% to 10%.

Most major U.S. carriers forecast double-digit-percentage gains in their average passenger revenue for the second quarter, helped by more corporate travel after the unprecedented declines of as much as 40% seen a year ago. The revenue picture has strengthened through the quarter, with United Airlines’ parent UAL Corp. leading the industry with a forecast for an increase of 26% to 27% in the three months to June 30 from a year earlier.

Here’s another IATA chart, showing relative performance by market, to add some perspective about where we’ve just come from. North America isn’t quite at pre-recession levels yet, but is getting there:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.