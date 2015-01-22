Ridiculous Delays Are Making Airline Passengers Do Crazy Things

Aeroplane delays happen. It’s a part of flying.

But there are times when the delays get ridiculous.

Earlier this month, a pair of Etihad jets each spent more than 12 hours stuck on the tarmac in Abu Dhabi. On one of the flights an elderly passenger died during the delay.

Sometimes the ridiculousness of the delay isn’t due to the length but rather the conditions under which the delay occurs. This week, 130 passengers on board a Gol Airlines jet were delayed an hour on the ground in Rio de Janeiro while waiting to take off for a flight to Sao Paulo, the Daily Mail reported.

Normally this wouldn’t be a big deal. But in this case, Rio was in the midst of heat wave and the air-conditioning on the jet failed.

Although the passengers on the Etihad flights seemed to take things in stride, the Gol passengers, and some cabin, crew revolted. According to the Daily Mail, passengers compared the cabin to a sauna. They even resorted to opening emergency doors to get some fresh air and escape the 100-degree heat.

A similar incident occurred earlier this month on board a China Eastern Airlines Jet in Kunming, China — 153 passengers were subjected to a seven-hour delay after their 8:45 p.m. flight was not cleared to take off until 3:17 a.m. The plane then spent the next half-hour getting deiced. The captain shut off the jet’s ventilation system to keep the fumes from the deicing fluid from entering the cabin.

According to the Daily Mail, the fed-up passengers then opened three of the aircraft’s emergency doors as the jet was taxing toward the runway, forcing the plane to return to the gate.

The newspaper reports that a total of 25 passengers were detained for questioning and that two of them were arrested for opening the jet’s doors.

Sometimes inappropriate passenger behaviour isn’t due to lengthy delays or an insufferable heat wave. Sometimes it’s due to inexperience.

A passenger on board a Xiamen Airlines Boeing 737 opened an over-wing emergency door to get fresh air as the aircraft was preparing for take off.

According to the Guardian, officials attributed the incident to an honest mistake by a first-time flyer.

Other instances can be attributed to pure selfishness. For example, a passenger recently deployed the emergency slide on a China Eastern Airlines Airbus A321 in Sanya, China. The reason for this behaviour? The passenger simply wanted to get off of the plane quicker.

Unpleasant experiences aren’t really anyone’s fault. They’re usually the result of a series of unfortunate decisions made by the people who fly the planes along with the passengers who are flying on them.

