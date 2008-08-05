Airline Death Watch Update: JetBlue (JBLU) To Charge $7 For Pillow and Blanket

As $125 oil cripples airlines, the industry has decided it’s better to focus on additional revenue streams and cost-cutting rather than an improved experience. We can’t blame them.



Additional charges now abound. Depending on what flight you’re on you may have to pay extra to carry baggage or even drink a cup of coffee. Now, JetBlue (JBLU) has decided to sell blankets and pillows:

JetBlue Airways said Monday that it planned to begin charging for pillow and blanket sets on flights of two hours or longer. The $7 sets, which passengers can keep and reuse, include a 10-by-12 inch pillow, a fleece blanket and a $5 coupon for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Buying the sets will be the only option for airline slumberers who do not tote their own; pillows and blankets will no longer be distributed free.

To be honest, does Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) really wants its brand associated with this pillow/blanket set, or even airlines in general? That doesn’t seem like a positive association to us. But then BBBY isn’t exactly soaring these days, either.

See Also:

Delta’s (DAL) Saves Self By Socking It To Fliers: $50 Fee For Second Bag (DAL, CAL, UAUA, AMR, LCC)

US Airways (LCC) Cuts In-Flight Movies To Save Money, Seats Next (LCC)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.