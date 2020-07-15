The so-called reopening trade surges on Moderna vaccine trial success

Marco Di Lauro/Getty

On Tuesday, Moderna announced that its coronavirus vaccine produced a “robust” immune response in all 45 patients in an early stage human trial.

Shares of the so-called reopening trade, which includes airlines, cruise lines, and retail stocks, surged in premarket trading Wednesday.

The reopening trade consists of stocks that would benefit from the US economy returning to normal following lockdowns to contain COVID-19.

The so-called reopening trade is surging on news that a coronavirus vaccine may be ready soon.

On Tuesday, Moderna announced that its potential COVID-19 vaccine produced a “robust” immune response in all 45 patients in an early-stage human trial. The data showing the success of the drug was published in the peer-reviewed New England Journal of Medicine.



Moderna skyrocketed as much as 19% in premarket trading Wednesday on the news and lifted members of the reopening trade – a group of stocks including airlines, cruise lines, and retailers that would benefit from the US economy returning to normal following sweeping lockdowns.



Here’s how much key members of the reopening trade jumped in premarket trading Wednesday:

Airlines

United Airlines (UAL) – 9%

(UAL) – 9% American Airlines (AAL) – 9%

(AAL) – 9% Delta Air Lines (DAL) – 7%

(DAL) – 7% Southwest Airlines (LUV) – 7%

Cruise lines

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) – 9%

(NCLH) 9% Carnival Corp. (CCL) – 9%

(CCL) 9% Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)– 8%

Retail

Gap (GPS) – 6%

(GPS) 6% Kohl’s (KSS) – 5%

(KSS) 5% Macy’s (M)– 3%

