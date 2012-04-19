Airline Credit Cards You Should Own

Here are four great airline card deals this week for frequent travellers.



1. Delta Airlines’ Gold Delta SkyMiles Credit Card (30,000 Bonus Miles) — The perfect offer for those who fly Delta regularly. There’s a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, and cardholders earn “30,000 bonus miles toward Award Travel when you spend $500 on the Card in the first three months from account opening.” Additionally, this airline credit card offers Priority Boarding and 20% in-flight savings on Delta Airlines flights, and this card allows you to check your first bag free “for up to 9 people on your reservation – on every Delta flight.” Apply online, compare with other American Express card deals, or review details of this offer here.

2. Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card (10,000 Bonus Miles) — This gold-coloured card offers 1.25 miles per dollar on every purchase, every day, and the current promotion in our offers portal lets you “earn 10,000 bonus miles, equal to $100 in travel.” You can redeem your miles for airline tickets, in addition to hotel rooms, car rentals and more. The VentureOne Rewards card has no annual fee, and no foreign transaction fees. This promo offers you 0% Intro APR on purchases until March 2013. Apply online, compare with other Capital One card offers, or review details of this offer here. This is a good one for those who want to accrue air miles, but don’t want to be tied down to any one particular airline-specific rewards program.

3. Citi Platinum Select / AAdvantage Visa Signature Card (30,000 Bonus Miles) — You’ll get “30,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after $1,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of cardmembership,” plus the first eligible checked bag is free, and you get Priority Boarding and 25% in-flight savings on eligible purchases. Apply online for this deal here; click through to the second page to load this American Airlines offer.

4. British Airways Visa Signature Card (Up to 100,000 Bonus Avios Points) — Earn 50,000 bonus Avios after your first purchase on the card; 25,000 bonus Avios after a cardmember makes $10,000 in purchases within the first year of account opening; an additional 25,000 bonus Avios after a cardmember makes another $10,000 in purchases within the first year of account opening.

This is the perfect airline credit card for international travellers, and for those who are planning a getaway to Europe. Additionally, you’ll earn “2.5 Avios for every $1 spent on British Airways purchases; 1.25 Avios for every $1 spent on all other purchases.” Details here; select “Miles/Points” cards from the drop-down menu.

Disclosures: We’re a credit card promotions site, so obviously we maintain financial relationships with numerous banks and financial institutions, including Citi, Discover and the other cards mentioned or featured herein. This article originally appeared in slightly different form on Credit Card Outlaw.

