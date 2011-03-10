Airline Credit Cards Worth Owning

Here’s an updated overview of the best airline credit cards and new member offers floating around as of Wednesday, March 9, 2011.



We have never reviewed the popular Continental Airlines credit card before on Outlaw until now, so let’s mention it here and give this great card a bit of attention. Formally known as the Continental Airlines OnePass Plus card, this attractively designed MasterCard packs quite a punch.

Sign up using the link published here and you’ll receive, as a new member, several key perks: $50 statement credit back to your account after your very first purchase on the card, plus 25,000 bonus miles — these miles can be easily used to book flights through the airline, or can be redeemed for hotel stays and car rentals.

You can earn an additional 5,000 bonus miles (for a total of 30,000) by adding an authorised user to your account.

When you apply online, Continental typically offers a decision within 60 seconds, which is definitely nice for those of us who are impatient and hate waiting for a decision letter to arrive in the mail. Oh, before I forget, you also get 2 annual comped passes to the Continental Presidents Club — if you’re the kind of frequent flier who likes exclusive traveller clubs, you’ll feel just like an extra from Up In The Air…

OK, now that we have finally given Continental some attention, it’s time to highlight the other feature-rich airline credit cards you should consider adding to your wallet:

United Airlines Mileage Plus Signature Visa — This one also has a great sign-up bonus at the moment.

All-New Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards Plus — This all-new credit card from Southwest was launched about a week ago. It replaces the airline’s previous branded card.

For dessert, don’t forget to read my round-up of the best hotel rewards credit card offers out there! Fly free, stay for free. You can’t beat that.

Disclosures: I used to review credit cards for a living. Also, my web site has a financial relationship with Chase — we participate in their affiliate program. No financial relationship or position on Visa Inc, Continental Airlines, United, Southwest or any other company mentioned in this story at time of publication.

