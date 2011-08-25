Airline Credit Cards Worth Getting

Here’s an updated round-up of some of the most lucrative airline credit card offers out there as we head into the last week of summer. If you travel often, putting the right airline miles or travel rewards card in your wallet can make tremendous sense.



The Gold Delta SkyMiles Credit Card from American Express is my current favourite airline credit card. I’ve always had great experiences flying Delta domestically, and this attractively designed airline rewards card does not disappoint. Among other benefits, you’ll receive 20,000 bonus air miles after your first purchase on the new card. Additionally, you’ll earn double miles on qualifying flights. Review details and apply online here.

For fans of American Airlines, I’d highly recommend the Citi Gold / AAdvantage World MasterCard, which lets you earn 30,000 bonus air miles after spending $750 on your new card within the first 4 months. To put that into perspective, that’s more than enough for a round-trip domestic travel award flight. The $50 annual fee is also waived for the first 12 months. Review details and apply online here.

If you’re a United Airlines frequent flier, definitely look into getting one of the United MileagePlus airline credit cards. I’ve had a MileagePlus account for some time now, and find it to be one of the simplest to use frequent flier programs, although be sure to redeem your points far enough in advance — it can be tricky to get last-minute redemptions, as many of the popular flights book up quickly. United’s recent merger with Continental Airlines adds more routes and additional value to the MileagePlus program, in my opinion.

And finally… For those who don’t want to commit to a single carrier or airline credit card, yet still want to accrue air miles when you make purchases, I highly recommend the Blue Sky American Express card. There’s no annual fee, and your points can be redeemed with no blackout dates or travel restrictions. You can redeem with any airline, hotel, or car rental company at any time. Review details and apply online here. Pretty solid card, and the design is similar to the Blue Cash card I’ve reviewed here in the past.

— provided by Outlaw; browse more deals in our card offers portal.

Disclosures: We’re a credit card offers site, so obviously we maintain financial relationships with numerous banks and financial institutions, including Citi and AmEx.

