Australian airlines say 'pent-up demand' has driven a spike in bookings, as Queensland reopens its border to Victoria and NSW. Photo: Getty Images

Close to 100 flights and more than 50,000 cars are expected to cross the QLD border, after it reopened overnight.

Airline bosses say bookings have surged by some 50%, and are only trending upwards heading into Christmas.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told Sunrise today is a “great Christmas present for thousands of Queensland businesses”.

Airline operators are expecting bookings to balloon after Queensland reopened its border to new and returning travellers from Victoria and New South Wales overnight.

Close to 100 flights and about 50,000 cars are expected to cross the border into Queensland today, after being sealed shut for close to five months.

Qantas and Jetstar are set to operate 700 flights through the week, with bookings set to surge to an even higher average of about 1,200 flights a week heading into Christmas. It’s a massive jump on the 100 flights they operated this time last week.

Jetstar Group CEO Gareth Evans said Queensland’s border reopening will no doubt be particularly significant for those returning to the state to rejoin their families, and for tourism operators who have been hollowed out by the border closure.

“We’re pleased to bring more people back to Queensland to support thousands of tourism and hospitality operators who have had a tough time with border closures impacting their businesses,” Evans said.

Evans said the airline is seeing the release of “huge pent-up demand for flights” to and from Queensland, with bookings spiking 50% in the week since premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the move last Monday.

Queensland’s border officially reopened to anyone from Victoria and NSW from 1am today, so long as they are fully vaccinated and are able to provide proof of a negative PCR test taken in the 72 hours leading up to their arrival.

For international travellers, home or hotel quarantine will continue to be a condition of entry into the sunshine state, along with proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within the 72 hours leading up to their departure, and another COVID-19 test on arrival.

But some returning travellers were able to cross the border earlier. According to one report from The Sydney Morning Herald, a winding queue of about 500 cars and campers, anxious to get home, started edging across the border from Coolangatta at around midnight.

Doing the breakfast rounds on Monday morning, federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told Sunrise that today is a “great Christmas present for thousands of Queensland businesses”.

“The Queensland Tourism industry is worth more than $20 billion a year,” Frydenberg said. “It supports more than 200,000 jobs and it’s a vital part of the Queensland economy. And when the Queensland economy prospers, Australia prospers.”

The Gold Coast’s mayor Tom Tate also took to Sunrise to celebrate the fall of the “dividing wall” that has locked residents out of the states for months.

“It feels like we are getting our livelihood back,” Tate said. “Friends and families can cross the border again. Tweed and Coolangatta, the dividing wall has come down.”

“We are looking forward to all the families coming up and everyone coming from Melbourne and NSW. The virus is definitely here … let’s get vaccinated. We have got to learn to live with the virus,” he said.

Now, attention will turn to Western Australia, where premier Mark McGowan is expected to announce a similar suite of border changes after the state breached its 80% fully vaccinated target.

According to McGowan’s transition plan released in November, those arriving in WA will need to be double vaccinated, return a negative PCR test 72 hours prior to departure, and undertake another one on arrival.